Incumbent Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow launching re-election bid

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will run again in October’s municipal elections, kicking off an intriguing battle with Coun. Brad Bradford to head up council for the next four years.

The incumbent is expected to officially announce the move on Monday morning, after her campaign confirmed a 10 a.m. event.

The announcement comes weeks after nominations opened, with Chow waiting to enter the race.

For months, Chow has pushed away questions about the re-election bid, insisting she was focused on running the city. Her team has also looked to avoid election distractions and battles before the FIFA World Cup is delivered, and while she tries to push for more housing changes.

Chow won a byelection to replace former mayor John Tory roughly three years ago, finishing at the front of a crowded pack of mayoral hopefuls.

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Bradford was among the candidates who ran against Chow in 2023 and the east-end councillor announced before the new year that he would run again to lead the city.

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While Tory appeared to flirt with a return to municipal politics and Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, Michael Ford, also considered challenging Chow, both have bowed out.

The absence — at least so far — of other high-profile candidates will see scrutiny fall heavily on Chow’s record over the past three years and Bradford’s alternatives.

2:29 Mayoral candidate accuses Mayor Chow of using her position to gain election edge

Chow introduced substantial property tax hikes in her first two years as mayor, with a bump of 9.5 per cent in 2024 and 6.5 per cent in 2025.

She introduced an increase of 2.2 for 2026, arguing that difficult decisions in previous years allowed her to lower the rate.

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At the time, Bradford called it an election stunt and said Chow’s property tax increases had made life unaffordable.

Municipal elections will be held in October.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley