Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Incumbent Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow launching re-election bid

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 9:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nominations for Ontario municipal election officially open'
Nominations for Ontario municipal election officially open
RELATION: Nominations for Ontario municipal election officially open – May 1, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will run again in October’s municipal elections, kicking off an intriguing battle with Coun. Brad Bradford to head up council for the next four years.

The incumbent is expected to officially announce the move on Monday morning, after her campaign confirmed a 10 a.m. event.

The announcement comes weeks after nominations opened, with Chow waiting to enter the race.

For months, Chow has pushed away questions about the re-election bid, insisting she was focused on running the city. Her team has also looked to avoid election distractions and battles before the FIFA World Cup is delivered, and while she tries to push for more housing changes.

Chow won a byelection to replace former mayor John Tory roughly three years ago, finishing at the front of a crowded pack of mayoral hopefuls.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradford was among the candidates who ran against Chow in 2023 and the east-end councillor announced before the new year that he would run again to lead the city.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While Tory appeared to flirt with a return to municipal politics and Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, Michael Ford, also considered challenging Chow, both have bowed out.

The absence — at least so far — of other high-profile candidates will see scrutiny fall heavily on Chow’s record over the past three years and Bradford’s alternatives.

Click to play video: 'Mayoral candidate accuses Mayor Chow of using her position to gain election edge'
Mayoral candidate accuses Mayor Chow of using her position to gain election edge

Chow introduced substantial property tax hikes in her first two years as mayor, with a bump of 9.5 per cent in 2024 and 6.5 per cent in 2025.

She introduced an increase of 2.2 for 2026, arguing that difficult decisions in previous years allowed her to lower the rate.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Bradford called it an election stunt and said Chow’s property tax increases had made life unaffordable.

Municipal elections will be held in October.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices