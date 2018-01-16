Metro Vancouver drivers could see new tolls, per-kilometre fees

We’re getting a better idea of how drivers in Metro Vancouver might be charged under the region’s proposed mobility pricing scheme.

Metro Vancouver’s mayors have argued the scheme is necessary in order to fund major transportation projects such as Surrey light rail transit (LRT) and the Pattullo Bridge replacement, along with cutting congestion in the region.

An independent commission formed last fall has now released a preliminary report, narrowing its options for potential mobility pricing to two.

The first is “congestion point charges” — either a system of fixed tolling points at intersections, bridges or tunnels, or tolling zones where drivers pay for entry and exit to a defined area.

The second is distance-based charges that vary by time and location, with drivers in some areas paying more per kilometre during busy times of the day.

The commission said it studied congestion charges in countries around the world, and selected the two approaches out of 10 possible options.

The commission will now begin an in-depth study of the two proposed models, and collect more public feedback in late January.

It says it will also take a second look at the fuel tax and the pricing of both public and private paid parking as complementary options.

Other ideas that it said could form later stages of a long term decongestion plan include mandatory “corridor charges,” where all drivers on a specific route are charged, a flat-fee per-kilometre charge and an annual vehicle levy.

The report found the public was least interested in a system that charged drivers per kilometre driven, and was most supportive of a system that charged less in areas with poor transit service.

It also found the public was concerned about fairness and affordability.

However, it found people were interested in more predictable travel times and expanded public transit.

The commission said dates for the next phase of its mobility pricing study will be published here in the coming weeks.