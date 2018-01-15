Uber and McDonald’s offer food delivery service in Vancouver

Uber and McDonald’s announced their food delivery service, McDelivery with Uber Eats, has launched at 11 Vancouver locations.

Consumers can order anything on the McDonald’s menu (minus soft serve ice cream) with a delivery fee.

Although Uber’s ride-hailing service isn’t legalized in B.C., drivers can both deliver food and work in ride-hailing if it becomes legal.

Uber and McDonald’s began their partnership in the summer, and the reviews in other cities made both parties believe Vancouver would be a sustainable long-term option.

“Based on the feedback in other markets, this service has shown to be a feature that our guests are interested in,” McDonald’s external communications supervisor Laura Munzar said.

Uber didn’t comment on if McDelivery with Uber Eats would be enough for a driver in Vancouver to make a living wage, but did say it’s flexible in nature so people can fit it into their schedules.

“If you talk to drivers in other Canadian cities and other cities around the world, they really enjoy earning an addition to other sources of income,” ” Uber Canada senior communications associate Susie Heath said.

Uber says it’s partnered with chain restaurants and smaller family-owned businesses in other markets for Uber Eats, but could not confirm when other Vancouver restaurants would partner with Uber Eats, or when McDelivery with Uber Eats would expand throughout the rest of B.C.