Multi-vehicle crash in N.S. sends pick-up truck into home, dump truck on side

Halifax-area RCMP are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that sent a truck halfway into a house and left a dump truck laying on its side.

Police say the crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Monday on Highway 277 in Dutch Settlement.

The accident on the two-lane highway involved a dump truck, a half-tonne truck hauling a trailer, and a parked half-tonne truck.

“Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The homeowner, who did not want to give his name, told Global News he had just gone into his house from working outside when he heard a loud noise. He came out to see his brand new truck wedged into his home.

He says he helped the driver of the dump truck get out, and that the man was not injured.

Hutchinson says the Department of Transportation was called in to set up a detour on the road as investigators surveyed the scene.

