January 14, 2018 6:28 pm

Flames beat Hurricanes 4-1 for 7th win in row

By The Canadian Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) gets pushed to the ice between Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13), Mark Giordano (5), Dougie Hamilton (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker
Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Mike Smith made 38 saves and the Calgary Flames ran their winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Even with leading scorer Sean Monahan out with the flu, the Flames controlled the entire game.

Matt Stajan opened the scoring at 6:01 of the first period with his first goal of the season.

Hamilton made it 2-0 later in the first period. Hamilton scored again early in the third for his first multigoal game of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk added an insurance goal late and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games in a row.

Scott Darling made 26 saves for Carolina, which has lost four of five. Lee Stempniak scored with 4:31 remaining to avoid a shutout.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

