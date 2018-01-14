Concerned citizen calls in impaired driver

Guelph Police were called by a concerned citizen on Saturday night after spotting a vehicle being driven in an erratic fashion while heading Northbound on Gordon Street.

Officers managed to track down the vehicle at the intersection Stone and Edinburgh roads, moments after the driver narrowly missed striking a nearby pole.

A 43-year-old Guelph man was arrested a short time later, and charged with impaired driving and care and control over 80 mgs. He’s also been ticketed for five Highway Traffic Act charges which include vehicle offences such as improper license plate certification and driving while under suspension.

Guelph Police are thanking the public for calling in and reporting signs of an impaired driver on local streets. They are also urging the public to continue call police if they spot any signs of impaired driving.