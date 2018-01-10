Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged after November arrest for impaired driving

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer arrested by Headingley RCMP in November has now been charged.

In a news release Wednesday the RCMP said Leslie McRae had been charged with refuse to provide a breath sample and care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired.

McRae, 41, was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

In November Winnipeg Police revealed another officer was facing charges, but no further details were given at that time.

In its statement Wednesday, the RCMP said the arrest was made after a patrol officer spotted a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Headingley, on Nov. 20.

The RCMP officer said the man seated in the driver’s seat showed signs of intoxication, but refused to provide a breath sample.

McRae is one of five Winnipeg police officers arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in 2017.