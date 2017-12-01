12 officers charged with impaired driving since 2005: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has released the number of officers who have been charged with impaired driving over the last 12 years and names of those formally charged this year.

Since 2005, police said 12 officers have been charged with impaired driving related charges.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police release name of off-duty cop now facing impaired driving charges

This information was released after three off-duty cops were arrested since October for related charges.

In the release late Friday afternoon, police added a graph with a year-by-year breakdown of officers charged.

In 2017, five officers have been arrested but only four have been formally charged. An officer who was arrested by RCMP on Nov. 17 has not been charged.

READ MORE: 2 more Winnipeg cops investigated after off-duty officer charged in fatal hit and run

Winnipeg police released the names of those who are “currently oncharge for an impaired driving offence”: