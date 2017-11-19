Guelph police track down impaired drivers overnight

Guelph Police were quite busy Saturday night, as they arrested and four drivers on charges related to impaired driving.

Police say three drivers were stopped and charged for impaired driving during the overnight shift, including a fourth who was charged with refusing to provide a breath sample after being stopped near the University of Guelph campus.

READ MORE : Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck hits parked cruiser in Guelph

One of the three drivers was charged after a concerned civilian called into the police station. Police were able to track down the driver in the north end of the city.

According to police, the driver failed to initially stop for officers and a short pursuit ensued at 30 km/h, as the driver tried to make it home before pulling over.

Further investigation discovered the 50 year old male driver was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

RELATED : Lots of work to be done ahead of legalized pot: Guelph police chief

The officer on hand did not say if the other arrests came as a result of suspicious driving behaviour or a RIDE check.