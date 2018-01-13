3 inmates in Manitoba prison charged with murder in death of another inmate

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution.

On January 7, Stonewall RCMP received a report around 9 p.m. of a fight at Stony Mountain that involved numerous inmates.

A 42-year-old inmate was taken to hospital in serious condition where he later died because of his injuries.

Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

29-year-old’s Victor Travis Ross and Michael Frank Okemow, and 27-year-old Wilfred George Cook have all three been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers said the investigation also led to attempted murder charges being laid against 25-year-old Anthony Michael Mitchell, 20-year-old James Frederick Sinclair, and 22-year-old Michael Roulette in relation to an assault on another inmate.

26-year-old Stephen Lee Donovan Houle has been charged with assault with a weapon.