Stony Mountain
January 8, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 6:43 pm

One dead following inmate fight at Manitoba penitentiary

By Online Producer  Global News

An inmate died of injuries suffered during a fight inside Stony Mountain Institution Jan. 7.

File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a fight at Stony Mountain Institution turned fatal.

Stonewall RCMP received a report of an fight at around 9 p.m. Sunday involving several inmates.

A 42-year-old inmate was taken to hospital in serious condition but later died.

Two other inmates involved in the brawl, one 30-years old and the other 21,  suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stonewall RCMP and members of the Winnipeg Major Crime Unit are investigating.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fight
Homicide
Inmate
Inmate Death
Penitentiary
Prison
Stony Mountain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News