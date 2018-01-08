One dead following inmate fight at Manitoba penitentiary
A A
Police are investigating after a fight at Stony Mountain Institution turned fatal.
Stonewall RCMP received a report of an fight at around 9 p.m. Sunday involving several inmates.
A 42-year-old inmate was taken to hospital in serious condition but later died.
Two other inmates involved in the brawl, one 30-years old and the other 21, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Stonewall RCMP and members of the Winnipeg Major Crime Unit are investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.