UBC psychologist’s practice placed under regulatory supervision

In a public notice, The College of Psychologists of British Columbia says that Dr. Stephen Porter has consented to a reprimand with regard to his conduct.

What incident or incidents may have occurred to bring on the reprimand have not been made clear.

It says that Porter will be under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a focus that includes boundary issues, power differentials, and sexual harassment.

The notice adds Porter will provide letters of apology to a number of unknown complainants.

He is not allowed to supervise students, researchers, or volunteers until a supervisor confirms he’s ready to, and when he is, he will only be allowed to do so under supervision.

Porter is listed as a Professor of Psychology at the University of British Columbia (UBC), with studies including deception detection, criminal law, forensic aspects of memory and legal decision-making.

In a statement, UBC says it’s working with the BC College of Psychologists to determine the best course of action with respect to Porter’s conditions and limitations.

It says Porter has agreed to step aside from his teaching duties, and will continue to be engaged in his other academic responsibilities.

UBC adds it strives to maintain a respectful environment for its faculty, students and staff.

The university says it cannot further discuss the details of individual personnel matters due to privacy concerns.