January 12, 2018 12:27 pm
Updated: January 12, 2018 1:44 pm

Crash knocks out power to thousands in Peterborough

A two vehicle crash in Peterborough knocked out power to thousands on Friday morning.

There were no injuries after a two vehicle collision knocked down hydro poles in Peterborough on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Aylmer St. South across from the Peterborough YMCA around 11 a.m. involving a pickup truck and a car. Two large utility poles collapsed on the road.

The female driver of the car managed to get out of the vehicle safely despite live wires down on the ground near the vehicle.

Her dog was still inside the vehicle as fire crews, Peterborough Utilities and Peterborough police responded to the crash.

Peterborough Utilities reported the crash knocked out hydro to 5,600 customers.

Within half an hour power was stored to 2,500 customers.

Power remained out in the Lansdowne St. E, River Road South and Princess and Romaine streets area. Aylmer Street was closed between Romaine and Princess st.

The YMCA was also forced to closed for the remainder of the day due to the power outage.

