Car strikes hydro pole in Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed on Peterborough’s busiest street on Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a car struck a hydro pole on Lansdowne St. W near Ford Street.

READ MORE: Snowplow operator killed in crash with train Tuesday

The driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The crash caused some traffic delays during rush hour.