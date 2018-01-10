Traffic
January 10, 2018 12:05 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 12:08 pm

Car strikes hydro pole in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Firefighters respond to a crash on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed on Peterborough’s busiest street on Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a car struck a hydro pole on Lansdowne St. W near Ford Street.

The driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The crash caused some traffic delays during rush hour.

