Londoners pay respects to snowplow operator killed in crash with train Tuesday

Londoners continue to pay their respects after a fatal crash between a sidewalk snowplow and a CN freight train Tuesday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., a man driving a bobcat plow was hit by an eastbound train in the area of York Street and Colborne Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city confirmed in the afternoon he was an employee of a company contracted by the city to help clear the snow.

We are deeply saddened by the fatality as a result of a collision between a sidewalk snow plow and a train this morning. The individual involved was an employee of a company contracted to do snow removal for the City. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) January 9, 2018

Councillors and Londoners at large spoke out on social media, offering their condolences.

During last night’s civic works committee meeting, Coun. Virginia Ridley addressed the tragedy.

“We would be remiss if we did not take a moment to acknowledge this, express our sadness, and extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual.”

A moment of silence was held prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting.

Several other city councillors expressed their condolences on social media.

This is a horrible tragedy. Waiting for the details to emerge but our thoughts should be with this person’s loved ones today. https://t.co/p8apUH5Y9Q — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) January 9, 2018

Very saddened to learn of the sidewalk plow operator who died today while providing service to Londoners. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Our city grieves with them. — Stephen Turner (@st3v3turn3r) January 9, 2018

London police and CN continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.