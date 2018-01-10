Londoners pay respects to snowplow operator killed in crash with train Tuesday
Londoners continue to pay their respects after a fatal crash between a sidewalk snowplow and a CN freight train Tuesday morning.
Just after 9:30 a.m., a man driving a bobcat plow was hit by an eastbound train in the area of York Street and Colborne Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The city confirmed in the afternoon he was an employee of a company contracted by the city to help clear the snow.
Councillors and Londoners at large spoke out on social media, offering their condolences.
During last night’s civic works committee meeting, Coun. Virginia Ridley addressed the tragedy.
“We would be remiss if we did not take a moment to acknowledge this, express our sadness, and extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual.”
A moment of silence was held prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
Several other city councillors expressed their condolences on social media.
London police and CN continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.
