Steven Seagal’s list of alleged sexual misconduct now includes rape

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Regina Simons, an extra who appeared in Steven Seagal’s 1994 film On Deadly Ground, has accused the actor of rape.

This comes after other women have come forward with allegations of Seagal’s sexual misconduct.

In an interview with The Wrap, Simons said that she was raped by the actor at a wrap party for the movie, which she said took place at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

Simons said when she arrived at his house, he was the only one there and that there were no signs of a celebration.

“He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” she said. “He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me… I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.”

Simons said that she was “completely caught off guard” and mentioned that Seagal was “three times” her size.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she said. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

The 43-year-old mother described her alleged first encounter with Seagal. She said it was during the open casting call for the film and says that he invited her and her brother into his trailer.

She said she mentioned that she had a headache and claims that Seagal offered to give her a massage and rubbed her hand and neck before going to set.

Simons said that she contemplated coming forward but decided against it.

In November, Dutch model Faviola Dadis shared an Instagram post claiming that Seagal sexually assaulted her during an audition in 2002.

“Steven asked if I would take off my clothes and walk for him in my bikini,” she wrote. “After doing so (he was on the couch and I was at a far enough distance to do a catwalk for him), he approached me and said he wanted to act out a romantic scene. I was hesitant and expressed this, then he started fondling my breasts and grabbing my crotch.”

She continued: “I quickly yelled ‘This audition is over!’ and tried to run out of the room but was blocked by his security. I started making a noticeable amount of noise, and his security realized I would alert someone, and let me leave.”

The model was inspired to come forward with her story after Portia de Rossi detailed an alleged encounter with Seagal during an audition in which she says he “unzipped his leather pants” in front of her.

Dadis told The Wrap that both she and Simons filed reports about Seagal with the Los Angeles Police Department in December.

An LAPD spokeswoman also said that the department is investigating a separate case involving Seagal from 2005.

In addition to Rossi, Dadis and Simmons, Seagal has previously been accused of sexual harassment by other actresses including Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Katherine Heigl and Lisa Guerrero.

A spokesman for Seagal previously denied McCarthy’s claims that he asked her to strip naked during an audition for the movie Under Siege 2.

As of this writing, Seagal has not commented on the recent allegations.