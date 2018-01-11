Seal says Oprah Winfrey is ‘part of the problem’ over sexual assault allegations in Hollywood

Seal has criticized Oprah Winfrey for her relationship with disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein just days after her widely praised speech at the Golden Globes on sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

The singer took to Instagram on Jan. 10, calling Winfrey “part of the problem for decades.”

He published a pair of photos of Winfrey with Weinstein, including one in which she is kissing the producer’s cheek.

Overlaid on the photos, in capital letters, is the text that reads: “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

The 54-year-old singer added a sarcastic comment to his caption, suggesting that Winfrey knew about Weinstein’s alleged behaviour.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote.

The Grammy-winning artist ended the post with the hashtag “#SanctimoniousHollywood.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 30 women since the New York Times’ exposé came out last October.

Winfrey addressed the allegations against Weinstein in a Facebook post last October.

She wrote, “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behaviour and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” before sharing a quote from filmmaker James Schamus.

She thanked the victims who had come forward and added, “I believe a shift is coming.”

Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes was likened to a campaign speech, which sparked rumours that the former talk show host was eyeing a potential presidential run in 2020.

Winfrey addressed the sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood and beyond in her speech, telling those watching “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.”

On Jan. 9, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane spoke out against Winfrey, warning that celebrity power does not qualify a candidate for the presidency.

“Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator,” MacFarlane wrote. “But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity.”

Winfrey confidante Gayle King said earlier on Tuesday there was no change in Winfrey’s past position – that she is not interested in running for president.

“I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King said on the CBS This Morning program. “I also know that after years of watching The Oprah (Winfrey) Show you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it.”

—With a file from Reuters