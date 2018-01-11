David Letterman’s Netflix show: Obama explains ‘dad moves’ in first interview clip

The first look at David Letterman’s new Netflix talk series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, features former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The clip from the episode, available to stream Jan. 12, features Obama making his first post-presidency talk show appearance to discuss his family, his life after the presidency, and his “dad moves.”

Obama speaks about the time he showcased his “dad moves” dancing on stage with Prince and his daughter Sasha.

“This was probably three or four months before he died, and Prince asks Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer,” Obama says of the late Purple Rain singer’s performance at the White House in 2015.

Prince died the following April at the age of 57.

“Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have dad moves,” Obama says.

“So, you’ve got to stay in the pocket,” Obama continues, “because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket. And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. And you know, they start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”

Letterman, the former host of The Late Show, came out of retirement to host My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for Netflix.

Episodes are set to come out once a month after the premiere episode on Jan. 12.

Future guests include Jay-Z, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Howard Stern and Tina Fey.

Watch Obama and Letterman in the video above.