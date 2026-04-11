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Entertainment

Baseball broadcaster Rodger Brulotte remembered

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2026 6:07 pm
1 min read
Former baseball commentator Rodger Brulotte's casket was at the IGA Stadium in Montreal on Thursday for a public viewing, April 9, 2026. Even the mascot Youppi came to pay his respects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sébastien Auger. View image in full screen
Former baseball commentator Rodger Brulotte's casket was at the IGA Stadium in Montreal on Thursday for a public viewing, April 9, 2026. Even the mascot Youppi came to pay his respects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sébastien Auger. SBA
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SAINTE-THÉRÈSE – The funeral for longtime Quebec baseball commentator Rodger Brulotte was held Saturday morning in Sainte-Thérèse, north of Montreal.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects, including several political and media figures.

His wife, Pascale Vallée, delivered an emotional tribute, alongside others from the world of sports broadcasting.

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Brulotte, who died of cancer on March 20 at age 79, left a lasting mark on generations of baseball fans.

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He was known for his signature call, “Bonsoir, elle est partie!” (said after a home run), and his early role with the Montreal Expos starting in 1969.

A defining voice in Quebec baseball, he built a long career across radio, television and print media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 11, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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