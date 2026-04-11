Baseball broadcaster Rodger Brulotte remembered

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SAINTE-THÉRÈSE – The funeral for longtime Quebec baseball commentator Rodger Brulotte was held Saturday morning in Sainte-Thérèse, north of Montreal.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects, including several political and media figures.

His wife, Pascale Vallée, delivered an emotional tribute, alongside others from the world of sports broadcasting.

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Brulotte, who died of cancer on March 20 at age 79, left a lasting mark on generations of baseball fans.

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He was known for his signature call, “Bonsoir, elle est partie!” (said after a home run), and his early role with the Montreal Expos starting in 1969.

A defining voice in Quebec baseball, he built a long career across radio, television and print media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 11, 2026.