Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech calls for a ‘new day’

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation after a rousing, inspiring speech.

The 63-year-old actress and media mogul said that she hopes as the first black woman to accept the honour, it has an impact on young girls around the world.

Winfrey spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best actor Academy Award in 1964. She likened the pride she felt watching Poitier, the first black man to win the best best actor Oscar, to the impact she hoped she could have on young women.

Winfrey also addressed the sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood and beyond, telling those watching “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.”

Many viewers and attendees took to Twitter to celebrate Winfrey’s honour.

Oprah basically got on that stage and went: 🗣YOU GET A NEW DAY! 🗣YOU GET SOME HOPE! 🗣YOU GET INSPIRATION! Oprah 2020 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/am5vhVop3w — The Root (@TheRoot) January 8, 2018

"A new day is on the horizon, and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders that take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again." —@Oprah ✊🏾 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 8, 2018

When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP… pic.twitter.com/3ghEVMmCwF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

.@Oprah’s speech was like the most desperately needed 5 minutes of therapy…am I right? — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 8, 2018

#OprahWinfrey, thank you for giving a little Mexican American girl, from the wrong side of the tracks, a chance to DREAM. Now please run for President. #Oprah2020! pic.twitter.com/LIsuZ8JKK7 — DanaCortez (@DanaCortez) January 8, 2018

We hear you @Oprah …. such a beautiful inspirational human delivering such a powerful message. You’re a force. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life. ❤ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Did I just watch @Oprah first campaign speech?! #GoldenGlobes — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 8, 2018

We're too emotional over @Oprah's Cecil B. Demill award acceptance speech tonight. Her words drew on black history, pushed for women's empowerment and shut down the Golden Globes. #YouDeserve!! pic.twitter.com/YWYyFbee6E — Blavity (@Blavity) January 8, 2018

If you didn't watch @Oprah elevating the art of communication and inspiration at the @GoldenGlobes, get your children – get your daughters – and do yourselves a favour. Show them how leaders SHOULD speak. Story continues below — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 8, 2018

Actress Reese Witherspoon introduced Winfrey and described their friendship, forged over long sessions in a makeup trailer while filming A Wrinkle in Time.

Witherspoon said sitting in the trailer with Winfrey was similar to taking the best business classes. She also said that Winfrey’s hugs could end wars and solve world peace.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Sidney Poitier, Sophia Loren and Steven Spielberg.

Here is the full text of Winfrey’s speech:

“Thank you, Reese. In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother’s house in Milwaukee watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for best actor at the 36th Academy Awards. She opened the envelope and said five words that literally made history:” The winner is Sidney Poitier.” Up to the stage came the most elegant man I ever remembered. His tie was white, his skin was black—and he was being celebrated. I’d never seen a black man being celebrated like that. I tried many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door bone tired from cleaning other people’s houses. But all I can do is quote and say that the explanation in Sidney’s performance in Lilies of the Field: “Amen, amen, amen, amen.”

In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award. It is an honour — it is an honour and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them and also with the incredible men and women who have inspired me, who challenged me, who sustained me and made my journey to this stage possible. Dennis Swanson who took a chance on me for A.M. Chicago. Saw me on the show and said to Steven Spielberg, she’s Sophia in The Color Purple. Gayle who’s been a friend and Stedman who’s been my rock.

I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. We know the press is under siege these days. We also know it’s the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To—to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: what I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story.

But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It’s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They’re the women whose names we’ll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they’re in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They’re part of the world of tech and politics and business. They’re our athletes in the olympics and they’re our soldiers in the military.

And there’s someone else, Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know, too. In 1944, Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she’d attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church. They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone, but her story was reported to the NAACP where a young worker by the name of Rosa Parks became the lead investigator on her case and together they sought justice. But justice wasn’t an option in the era of Jim Crow. The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.

Their time is up. And I just hope — I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years, and even now tormented, goes marching on. It was somewhere in Rosa Parks’ heart almost 11 years later, when she made the decision to stay seated on that bus in Montgomery, and it’s here with every woman who chooses to say, “Me too.” And every man — every man who chooses to listen.

In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere, and how we overcome. I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

—With files from The Associated Press