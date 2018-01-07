Golden Globes 2018 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

The first awards show of the season is anticipated to be an interesting night.

Seth Meyers is hosting the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony live from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, and issues of politics are expected to dominate. From the ongoing Hollywood sexual assault scandal to the treatment of women in the industry to accusations of racism, this is an awards show that promises to be unlike any other.

In the shadow of Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood women (and men) plan to wear only black on the red carpet — another first for the Golden Globes or any other awards show. By doing so, the attending celebrities intend to show solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

The awards honour standouts in film and television. HBO’s Big Little Lies leads the TV categories with six nominations, while Guillermo del Toro filmThe Shape of Water heads up he film section, with seven total nominations. Outside cinematic favourites include horror movie Get Out and I, Tonya, a close look at disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

The full list of winners is below, updated as the ceremony goes on. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Greatest Showman

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phantom Thread

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Home, Ferdinand

Mighty River, Mudbound

Remember Me, Coco

The Star, The Star

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl