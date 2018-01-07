Golden Globes 2018 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards
The first awards show of the season is anticipated to be an interesting night.
Seth Meyers is hosting the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony live from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, and issues of politics are expected to dominate. From the ongoing Hollywood sexual assault scandal to the treatment of women in the industry to accusations of racism, this is an awards show that promises to be unlike any other.
WATCH BELOW: Cloud of sexual harassment scandals, #MeToo hanging over the Golden Globes
In the shadow of Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood women (and men) plan to wear only black on the red carpet — another first for the Golden Globes or any other awards show. By doing so, the attending celebrities intend to show solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault.
The awards honour standouts in film and television. HBO’s Big Little Lies leads the TV categories with six nominations, while Guillermo del Toro filmThe Shape of Water heads up he film section, with seven total nominations. Outside cinematic favourites include horror movie Get Out and I, Tonya, a close look at disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.
The full list of winners is below, updated as the ceremony goes on. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Greatest Showman
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Phantom Thread
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
Home, Ferdinand
Mighty River, Mudbound
Remember Me, Coco
The Star, The Star
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.