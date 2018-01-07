Golden Globes 2018 red carpet: A sea of black makes an important statement

It’s finally here: the first awards show since sex scandals rocked Hollywood. We know that the colour of the night will be black — a silent protest of the inequality that pervades the industry — making it a statement that goes beyond just style.

WATCH BELOW: Celebrities arrive on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet

Designers have scrambled in recent weeks to redesign looks in black in the hopes that they’ll make it to the red carpet. This makes room for standout jewelry, accessories and deft craftsmanship that renders black anything but boring.

Going against the traditional grain, red carpet interviewers are no longer asking women “who are you wearing” but rather “why are you wearing black,” setting the stage for messages of equality. However, as women and men flood the red carpet, it’s the ones who will eschew the political dress code who could make the biggest waves.

READ MORE: Golden Globes all-black wardrobe protest could hinder fashion deal-making

Here are the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Golden Globes.

Daring dresses

Halle Berry

Geena Davis

Issa Rae

Catherine Zeta Jones

Zuri Hall

Madeline Brewer

Tuxedo-inspired dressing

Kyra Sedgwick

Claire Foy

Jamie Poppie

Meryl Streep (with activist Ai-jen Poo)

Fancy pants

Allison Brie

Alexis Bledel

Christina Hendricks

A splash of colour

Allison Williams

Gayle King

Samira Wiley

Unexpected details

Mary J. Blige

Angelina Jolie

Connie Britton

Millie Bobby Brown

Stunning sequins

Kerry Washington

Emma Stone (with Billie Jean King)

Nicole Kidman