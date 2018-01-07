Golden Globes 2018 red carpet: A sea of black makes an important statement
It’s finally here: the first awards show since sex scandals rocked Hollywood. We know that the colour of the night will be black — a silent protest of the inequality that pervades the industry — making it a statement that goes beyond just style.
Designers have scrambled in recent weeks to redesign looks in black in the hopes that they’ll make it to the red carpet. This makes room for standout jewelry, accessories and deft craftsmanship that renders black anything but boring.
Going against the traditional grain, red carpet interviewers are no longer asking women “who are you wearing” but rather “why are you wearing black,” setting the stage for messages of equality. However, as women and men flood the red carpet, it’s the ones who will eschew the political dress code who could make the biggest waves.
Here are the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Golden Globes.
Daring dresses
Halle Berry
Geena Davis
Issa Rae
Catherine Zeta Jones
Zuri Hall
Madeline Brewer
Tuxedo-inspired dressing
Kyra Sedgwick
Claire Foy
Jamie Poppie
Meryl Streep (with activist Ai-jen Poo)
Fancy pants
Allison Brie
Alexis Bledel
Christina Hendricks
A splash of colour
Allison Williams
Gayle King
Samira Wiley
Unexpected details
Mary J. Blige
Angelina Jolie
Connie Britton
Millie Bobby Brown
Stunning sequins
Kerry Washington
Emma Stone (with Billie Jean King)
Nicole Kidman
