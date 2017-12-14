Oprah Winfrey receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2018 Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey is being honoured for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

The news was confirmed in a statement to ET Canada. “We are pleased to announce that Oprah Winfrey will be honoured with the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” the statement reads.

The news was exclusively announced by 2012 Cecil B. de Mille Award recipient Morgan Freeman during the “Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special.”

Winfrey, 63, joins a world-class list of fellow recipients, including recent honourees like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington, plus legends like Frank Sinatra and Alfred Hitchcock.

“As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Continuing, “For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honour is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards takes place at The Beverly Hilton in California on Jan. 7.