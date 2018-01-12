Canada
January 12, 2018 10:13 am

Dartmouth man identified as victim in fatal collision at construction site

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A 62-year-old man was killed in a collision at a construction zone on st. Margaret's Bay Road on Thursday.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
RCMP say a 62-year-old man from Dartmouth was the victim of a fatal collision at a Halifax-area construction zone.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Queensland.

Crews were repairing the road at the time and the man was working at the site. RCMP refer to the man as a pedestrian.

The section of road was closed for several hours as a collision analyst collected evidence.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour will be conducting their own investigation.

