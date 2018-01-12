Dartmouth man identified as victim in fatal collision at construction site

RCMP say a 62-year-old man from Dartmouth was the victim of a fatal collision at a Halifax-area construction zone.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Queensland.

Crews were repairing the road at the time and the man was working at the site. RCMP refer to the man as a pedestrian.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating fatal collision in Queensland, N.S.

The section of road was closed for several hours as a collision analyst collected evidence.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour will be conducting their own investigation.

Follow @RebeccaLau