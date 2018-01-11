Crime
January 11, 2018 4:20 pm

RCMP investigating fatal collision in Queensland, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are on scene of a fatal accident on St. Margaret's Bay Road.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Queensland, N.S.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on St. Margaret’s Bay Road.

Police have not released the name, age or gender of the person who was killed.

Reynold Gregor/Global News

Police say there is very little information available about the collision at this time.

RCMP have not released the name, age or gender of the deceased.

St. Margaret’s Bay Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Reynold Gregor/Global News

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

An RCMP collision analyst is enroute to the scene to assist with the investigation.

More to come. 

