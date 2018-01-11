RCMP investigating fatal collision in Queensland, N.S.

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Queensland, N.S.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on St. Margaret’s Bay Road.

Police say there is very little information available about the collision at this time.

RCMP have not released the name, age or gender of the deceased.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

An RCMP collision analyst is enroute to the scene to assist with the investigation.

More to come.