Edmonton police release shocking video of pedestrian hit and run

In an effort to find the driver involved in a hit and run from December, Edmonton police have released video of the pedestrian collision.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the van and come forward with information.

Gerry Boudrais, 64, and his 49-year-old neighbour were crossing the road in the area of 71 Avenue and 96 Street at around 5:15 p.m. or a.m. on Dec. 13 when they were hit by what police believe was a white van. The van did not stop.

The two were talking about Boudrais’ upcoming vacation plans when the collision occurred.

“We were just talking about Mexico and then, ‘Bang!’ The next thing I know I’m flying,” he said. “It was like being shot out of a cannon… I didn’t see anybody coming, I didn’t hear any braking or skid marks or lights or anything — I was just thrown.

“I was lying on the ground looking up at the house. I was that close to making it home that night.”

“The images are without a doubt disturbing, and also clearly reveal the lack of empathy displayed by the driver for leaving those pedestrians lying on the side of the road in critical condition,” Const. Pauline Westman said. “We need the public’s assistance in finding that van and its driver.”

Boudrais suffered broken vertebrae, fractured ribs and a broken collarbone. His neighbour, who was never identified but her husband released a statement after the collision, suffered fractures to her skull, collarbone, pelvis and spinal injuries.

“You left my wife, a loving woman and devoted mother of our 10-year-old daughter, on the road to die and just drove away,” the man’s statement said in part.

The van is described as a white, Chevrolet three-quarter tonne Express Van or a GMC Savannah, model year 2013 or newer. The van had an Alberta licence plate and will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at the non-emergency number, 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.