Stolen vehicle involved in Kelowna hit and run: police

Kelowna RCMP may have solved two crimes at once.

Police said that during the noon hour on Thursday, a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive left a 38-year-old Kelowna woman with minor injuries.

A second vehicle drove off after the crash, prompting police to launch a ground search and call out a RCMP helicopter.

Police said the vehicle had “significant front end damage and was seen smoking from under the hood,” so they received a lot of tips from people who had spotted it.

RCMP ultimately found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash near Lawrence Avenue.

Police said the minivan was stolen on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Highway 97. According to RCMP, that theft occurred when the minivan was left idling “momentarily.”

Police are still investigating and are hoping to speak with additional witnesses.

RCMP took a 45-year-old Kelowna man into custody.