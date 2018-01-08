Police looking for one man after hit and run with school bus

Regina Police are investigating a hit and run that involved a school bus from earlier today.

Police were called to Seventh Avenue and Arthur Street for a report of an accident involving a school bus.

When police officers arrived, they found eight students and a bus driver on the bus, none were injured.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was believed to be sitting stationary in the shoulder of the westbound lane of Seventh Avenue, abandoned, running and in gear, with airbags deployed.

The driver allegedly left the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information that could help police is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.