Quebec woman who had arms and legs amputated after crash undergoes more surgery

A young Quebec woman whose arms and legs were amputated following a car crash on Christmas Day has undergone more surgery in Montreal.

Sabryna Mongeon’s sister Samantha says the 18-year-old had a sixth amputation on Wednesday after doctors decided they needed to remove more of her right leg.

Mongeon lost control of her vehicle on Christmas morning and collided with a hydroelectric pole in western Quebec.

Mongeon’s sister says electrical wires fell on the car and Mongeon was shocked by a charge of 14,500 volts when she exited the vehicle.

She had parts of her arms and legs amputated soon after the crash but has since required additional surgeries to remove a greater portion of her limbs.

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $146,000 so far.