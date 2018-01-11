Health
January 11, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: January 11, 2018 12:18 pm

Quebec woman who had arms and legs amputated after crash undergoes more surgery

By The Canadian Press

Sabryna Mongeon was driving on Christmas morning when her vehicle struck an electrical pole in western Quebec.

Samantha Mongeon
A young Quebec woman whose arms and legs were amputated following a car crash on Christmas Day has undergone more surgery in Montreal.

Sabryna Mongeon’s sister Samantha says the 18-year-old had a sixth amputation on Wednesday after doctors decided they needed to remove more of her right leg.

Mongeon lost control of her vehicle on Christmas morning and collided with a hydroelectric pole in western Quebec.

Mongeon’s sister says electrical wires fell on the car and Mongeon was shocked by a charge of 14,500 volts when she exited the vehicle.

She had parts of her arms and legs amputated soon after the crash but has since required additional surgeries to remove a greater portion of her limbs.

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $146,000 so far.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

