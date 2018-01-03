Fundraising campaign for Quebec woman who lost limbs after being electrocuted

The sister of a young Quebec woman who had her limbs amputated after a car accident has set up a fundraising campaign.

Samantha Mongeon says her 18-year-old sibling Sabryna was driving early on Christmas morning when her vehicle struck an electrical pole in western Quebec.

Fearing the car would catch fire, Sabryna got out but was electrocuted.

Mongeon says her sister collapsed and was conscious for four hours before a passerby found her.

Sabryna was first taken to a hospital in western Quebec before being transferred to the burns unit of a Montreal hospital where she had to have her four limbs amputated.

The older Mongeon says she started the fundraiser so their mother can spend as much time as possible at her daughter’s side.

She says the hospital foundation only allows five days of lodgings for the families of patients.