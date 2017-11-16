Vietnamese teen killed after being electrocuted in her sleep by iPhone charger cable

A teenage girl from Vietnam has died after her iPhone charger cable electrocuted her in her sleep.

Le Thi Xoan, as she was named in local reports, was found by her parents and subsequently rushed to hospital, but could not be revived.

A report from Yahoo News states that Police in the Hoan Kiem district of Vietnamese capital Hanoi found the burnt, white cable on the 14-year-old’s bed, and believe that tear in the rubber casing may have exposed her to frayed wires on the inside.

Investigators believe that the girl plugged her iPhone 6 in to charge using the cable and then laid the device down on the bed before she went to sleep, as she did every night, reports the Mirror.

Officers said that she likely rolled over onto the broken cable, which then electrocuted her.

The charging cord is currently in the custody of authorities, who have yet to determine whether it was an original Apple charging cable or an imitation cable.

Yahoo News also reports that see-through tape had been wrapped around the front, which suggests that the girl may have attempted to repair the device.

These are not the reports of smartphone users being electrocuted by their devices or device accessories, as there have been other incidents in the past.

Earlier this year, TIME reported that an Alabama man was shocked with 110 volts of electricity while sleeping with his iPhone charging in his bed.

While he survived, the 32-year-old was later treated for second and third-degree burns.

In 2013, a local news outlet from the Xinjiang region in western China reported that a 23-year-old woman was killed by an electric shock while answering her iPhone 5, which was charging at the time.

Reuters later reported that Apple was looking into the incident, though declined to comment on whether it was an isolated case.