Snowfall warning for Fraser Valley as storm moves in

There is a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley Thursday as a new storm system is moving in.

Environment Canada now says between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the western Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford.

Parts of @City_Abbotsford are seeing a mix of snow and rain this morning. Weather warnings for possible snow in eastern Fraser Valley today. Expect possible slippery roads #DriveSafely. Check our weather updates for #BCStorm at https://t.co/R51jSNm1WE #DriveSafe #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/oC6vK3dhuW — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 11, 2018

A winter storm watch is already in effect for other parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

Environment Canada says there is the potential for significant snowfall, along with areas of freezing rain beginning Thursday morning.

It says that front is expected to park itself over the Eastern or Central Fraser Valley on Thursday.

READ MORE: Chilliwack, Hope under winter storm watch with snow, freezing rain in forecast

Heavy snow is also expected to fall on the mountain highways on Thursday morning.

A Pacific front will bring between five and 15 centimetres to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler.

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC before heading out on the roads and to leave extra time to get to their destination.