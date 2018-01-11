Chilliwack, Hope under winter storm watch with snow, freezing rain in forecast

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

The weather agency says there is the potential for significant snowfall, along with areas of freezing rain beginning Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says an Arctic front moving southward across the province’s interior is pulling a cold air mass with it, and is expected to reach Hope through the Fraser Canyon at some point Wednesday night.

It says that front is expected to park itself over the Eastern or Central Fraser Valley on Thursday.

The agency says it remains unclear how far into the valley the system will push, nor where the boundary between snowfall and freezing rain will be.

Environment Canada warns the same front is making its way past Whistler and south towards Squamish.

It says the Sea-to-Sky region from West Vancouver’s Upper Levels to Squamish could also see significant snowfall and freezing rain by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada advises people living in the region to keep a close watch on the situation, with the potential for weather warnings to be issued as the situation develops.

It has been nearly two weeks since freezing rain enveloped the Fraser Valley in a destructive two-day ice storm.

The storm brought branches, trees and power lines down across the region.

At its peak, the storm left more than 120,000 people without power, and some homes were left in the dark for nearly a week.