High-speed chase suspects share kiss, emotional embrace before surrendering to police

A high-speed police chase from Mesa, Ariz. ended in dramatic (and slightly romantic) fashion.
The chase began Wednesday night after the couple failed to stop for officers who were investigating a call about a stolen SUV.
The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Perkins and 29-year-old Lovida Flores, led several agencies on a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed through a fence and attempted to off-road through the desert.
WATCH: Wild, 2.5 hour, high-speed chase takes police through fields, ponds in Oklahoma
The couple bailed out of the SUV when it became stuck in a ditch.
A news helicopter recorded Perkins and Flores attempting to escape police on foot. They eventually surrendered to police, though not before exchanging a warm embrace.
READ MORE: 10-year-old Cleveland boy leads police, state troopers on high-speed car chase
Perkins and Flores shared a hug and a kiss as armed officers approached — seemingly a warm goodbye before spending the night in police custody.
Police report Perkins suffered a broken hand while Flores was listed in serious condition.
The couple face several charges, including unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage and stolen vehicle.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.