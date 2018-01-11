High-speed chase suspects share kiss, emotional embrace before surrendering to police

A high-speed police chase from Mesa, Ariz. ended in dramatic (and slightly romantic) fashion.

The chase began Wednesday night after the couple failed to stop for officers who were investigating a call about a stolen SUV.

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Perkins and 29-year-old Lovida Flores, led several agencies on a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed through a fence and attempted to off-road through the desert.

WATCH: Wild, 2.5 hour, high-speed chase takes police through fields, ponds in Oklahoma

The couple bailed out of the SUV when it became stuck in a ditch.

A news helicopter recorded Perkins and Flores attempting to escape police on foot. They eventually surrendered to police, though not before exchanging a warm embrace.

READ MORE: 10-year-old Cleveland boy leads police, state troopers on high-speed car chase

Perkins and Flores shared a hug and a kiss as armed officers approached — seemingly a warm goodbye before spending the night in police custody.

Police report Perkins suffered a broken hand while Flores was listed in serious condition.

The couple face several charges, including unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage and stolen vehicle.