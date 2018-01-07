Police find suspect checked into hotel after high speed chase

A Burlington woman is facing charges after police say three of their cruisers were damaged during a high speed chase.

Halton Regional Police say they responded to a report of an impaired female driver, who was located travelling eastbound on Plains Road at Maple Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit along Fairview Street and onto Guelph Line.

Police boxed the car in but when they tried to extract the driver, the vehicle took off onto the eastbound QEW.

Police tried to stop the car with a rolling block but the driver rammed their cruisers and sped off, which brought an end to the chase.

No one was injured but police say three cruisers were damaged.

The black Nissan was found abandoned on Syscon Road across from the Hilton Garden Inn, where police arrested the female suspect, who they say had checked into the hotel.

Arlene Noel, 52, of Burlington has been charged with flight from police, fail to remain and dangerous driving.