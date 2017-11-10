Wild, 2.5 hour, high-speed chase takes police through fields, ponds in Oklahoma

One man is in custody after an hours-long, high-speed pursuit that led police over highways, fields and into a pond outside Oklahoma City.

The incident started Friday morning when the black pickup truck was stolen, according to NBC affiliate KFOR. The suspect led police through the metro area of the city for about three hours.

He was reportedly going over 100 miles per hour (160 km/h) while on the I-240 highway, before heading south to the community of Moore.

Several schools in the area were on lock down and at least three car accidents were reported to be caused by the truck, KOCO 5 News reported.

He was caught on camera hitting a news crew’s SUV.

At several points during the chase, the man got out of the truck, at one point removing something from the truck’s cargo bed and leaving it on the side of a road.

Police officials told KFOR they tried to stop the truck using sticks but the suspect just drove into the field to get around them.

At that point, another vehicle drove up and the driver appeared to pull out a gun and shoot at the truck. The suspect drove away from the gunfire by leaving the road into a field. Police told KOCO 5 News the citizen who fired the shots is also in custody.

He was also seen cutting barbed wire away from the truck, after driving through a fence.

The suspect was then caught on a helicopter camera doing donuts in the field.

The chase ended around 1 p.m., when the suspect drove into a pond while reversing away from the police. He then led them on a foot chase through the pond before being hit with a stun gun and arrested.

The owner of the truck, Stephanie Jones, told News 9 the truck was stolen a week ago, but her husband spotted it Friday morning and called 911.

“It makes me sick at my stomach. I don’t understand it. I don’t know what this world is coming to,” Jones said.