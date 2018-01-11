Calgary weather: extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada

Calgary is under an extreme cold warning with several days of frigid winter weather expected.

Environment Canada issued the extreme cold warning for Calgary on Thursday morning, saying an Arctic airmass is producing extreme cold conditions over much of the province.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning issued for much of Alberta

In Calgary, cold temperatures are expected on Thursday evening with an overnight low of -23 C, followed by a daytime high of just -16 C on Friday.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada warned. “Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

Morning #CTRiders! Extreme cold warning, it's -27 but feels like -33. Dress warm and plan ahead. Check out https://t.co/Aivhwn76Uy for winter weather guide. #staywarm pic.twitter.com/2EEa6Voa15 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) January 11, 2018

By Saturday, the daytime high is expected to rise to 1 C.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.