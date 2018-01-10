St. Albert youth charged after replica handgun brought to school

A 15-year-old St. Albert, Alta. resident has been charged with a weapons offence after a replica handgun was brought to a high school.

RCMP were called to St. Albert Outreach High School at around 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after reports that a teen had brought a gun to school.

Officers responded and were able to arrest the youth without incident. The replica handgun was already in possession of school administration and was given to the officers.

The youth is now facing six charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.