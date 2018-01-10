Crime
January 10, 2018 4:02 pm

St. Albert youth charged after replica handgun brought to school

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A 15-year-old St. Albert resident is facing a weapons offence after bringing a replica handgun to school.

File / Global News
A A

A 15-year-old St. Albert, Alta. resident has been charged with a weapons offence after a replica handgun was brought to a high school.

RCMP were called to St. Albert Outreach High School at around 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after reports that a teen had brought a gun to school.

Officers responded and were able to arrest the youth without incident. The replica handgun was already in possession of school administration and was given to the officers.

The youth is now facing six charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
RCMP
St. Albert
St. Albert gun brought to school
St. Albert Outreach school
St. Albert Outreach School gun
St. Albert RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News