January 10, 2018 3:14 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 3:17 pm

Man charged after video shared online appears to show man hitting cat: York police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 21-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to animals and breach of probation.

GEORGINA, Ont. – York regional police say a 21-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation of an online video showing a cat being abused.

Police say they received multiple reports on Monday from concerned citizens who reported they had seen a video posted online of a man hitting a cat.

They say a suspect in the video was identified and investigators went to his Georgina, Ont., home with members of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Police say the Ontario SPCA will be continuing the investigation into the identity and well-being of the animal involved.

The man – who is charged with cruelty to animals and breach of probation – is to appear in Newmarket, Ont., court on Feb. 6.

