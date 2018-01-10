Man charged after video shared online appears to show man hitting cat: York police

GEORGINA, Ont. – York regional police say a 21-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation of an online video showing a cat being abused.

Police say they received multiple reports on Monday from concerned citizens who reported they had seen a video posted online of a man hitting a cat.

They say a suspect in the video was identified and investigators went to his Georgina, Ont., home with members of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

READ MORE: Sudbury man, woman charged after video allegedly depicts ‘animal cruelty’ on a dog

Police say the Ontario SPCA will be continuing the investigation into the identity and well-being of the animal involved.

The man – who is charged with cruelty to animals and breach of probation – is to appear in Newmarket, Ont., court on Feb. 6.