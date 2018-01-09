Napanee restaurant owner retracts memo to staff following CKWS investigation

A memo sent out to employees at a Harvey’s restaurant in Napanee was retracted Tuesday following a CKWS News investigation.

The memo was sent to employees Dec. 31, 2017, outlining new measures that would start Jan.8, 2018, which were based partly on Ontario’s higher minimum wage.

CKWS News obtained a copy of it from an employee who wished to remain anonymous on Jan.8. The memo states that the minimum-wage increase will greatly affect the restaurant’s operations and labour costs.

It also goes on to say that the restaurant is struggling because of recent decisions that were made by the corporate head office as well as challenges with the landlord and builder.

The measures include: Persons who upsell will receive more shifts than their co-workers. Sick calls will require a minimum of eight hours notice. Any shortage of more than $2 will be investigated, and any unapproved discounts or wasted, spilled and damaged products could result in a deduction from the associate’s pay.

READ MORE: No Timmys Tuesday? Support grows for boycott of popular coffee chain

The Napanee Harvey’s is owned by Mishelle Freitas. She did not return our calls for an interview.

CKWS reached out to the president of Harvey’s, Ken Otto. Otto says he was unaware of the Napanee franchisee’s memo and only found out about it because of an inquiry made by CKWS.

“We immediately contacted our franchisee because it contained some provisions that are not consistent with Ontario labour standards,” said Otto. He added, “There are parts of the memo that we like in terms of rewarding employees for performance with meals and time off, however, we wanted to make sure that our franchisees comply with provincial labour standards.”

Freitas retracted the original memo by mid-afternoon Jan. 9, just one day after the new measures were put in place. She replaced it with new guidelines that were approved by Otto.

“She took this as a learning opportunity. She cares deeply for her staff and I think it’s an opportunity for her to re-connect with her people and do the right thing.”

CKWS asked for a copy of the new memo, but Otto declined. The Harvey’s president did say the new memo is in full compliance with the province’s labour standards.

READ MORE: Kingston’s only strip club appeals a municipal decision to shut down