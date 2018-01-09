Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Lubomir Kunik on Stanley Park Seawall

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man on the Stanley Park Seawall last February.

The body of Lubomir “Lubo” Kunik, 61, was found Wednesday, Feb. 1. 2017, between Second and Third Beach. Police say he had “obvious stab wounds.”

WATCH: (Aired Feb. 2, 2017) A 61-year-old man is killed on the seawall, in the city’s second homicide of 2017. Aaron McArthur has details.

He was found just before 11 p.m. by a man walking his dog.

Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere has now been charged with first-degree murder in Kunik’s death.

He made his first court appearance on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on Jan. 17 in Vancouver Provincial Court.

Kunik’s death was one of two Stanley Park attacks being investigated by police.

On Nov. 16, 2016, a seriously injured 82-year-old man was found alone in his car near Brockton Oval.