Renewed appeal for witnesses to pair of unsolved Stanley Park attacks
Vancouver police are making a renewed appeal for witnesses in a pair of brutal, unsolved attacks in Stanley Park.
One of the attacks left a man dead, while the other involved a senior.
In the wake of the attacks, police issued a public warning to park users, describing the them as possibly random. Police were also unable to rule out a connection between the incidents, though there was no direct evidence linking them.
WATCH: Senior found badly injured in Stanley Park
The initial attack happened on Nov. 22 last year, when an 82-year-old man was found alone in his car near Brockton Oval.
He had suffered traumatic injuries — from which police say he is still recovering.
READ MORE: Vancouver police looking for man in connection with 2016 assault in Stanley Park
The second incident happened on Feb. 1, when 61-year-old Lubomir “Lubo” Kunik was attacked and killed on the seawall between Second and Third beaches.
He was found just before 11 p.m. by a man walking his dog.
WATCH: Man found dead along Stanley Park seawall
Detectives have made significant progress on the case, but “are aware that people with direct knowledge relating to the attacks have not yet come forward,” according to a VPD media release.
“We know there are lots of rumours out there about the attacks, especially amongst those who visit the trails at night,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.
“Rumour or not, we are asking people to come forward with any information they have about either of these incidents.”
Police are also asking people who visit the park at night not to do so alone.
Anyone with information related to either case is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2500.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.