Death of man in Stonebridge called suspicious by Saskatoon police

The death of a man in Stonebridge is being called suspicious by Saskatoon police.

Officers were called to a home the 100-block of Cope Crescent just before noon on Sunday to check on the welfare of a man.

They arrived to find a 60-year-old man dead. His name or cause of death have not been released.

Investigators from major crimes said his death is suspicious in nature.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

No other details have been released at this time.