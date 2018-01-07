2 men arrested after car stolen at gunpoint recovered by Battleford RCMP

Two 23-year-old men are facing charges after a car was stolen at gunpoint and later recovered in Battleford, Sask.

Battleford RCMP were notified about the robbery on the Mosquito First Nation just after 7 a.m. CT on Saturday.

A person armed with a gun reportedly fired at least one round into the ground and stole the car. No one was injured.

The vehicle was located by RCMP on 33rd Street in Battleford a short time later. Police said two people fled from the car as they arrived.

An initial search of the area was unsuccessful, but two firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m., one of the men was arrested after he was found hiding in a house on 33rd Street.

He has been remanded into custody on numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, wearing a disguise while committing an offence and two counts of pointing a firearm.

The second man was arrested on Saturday evening in Battleford and also faces a charge of robbery with a firearm.

Both men are scheduled to make their first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Monday morning.