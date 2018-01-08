Southern Alberta man to plead guilty to avoid triple-murder trial: Lawyer

Southern Alberta man Austin Vielle plans to plead guilty to a triple murder in a Lethbridge townhouse almost three years ago.

Vielle’s lawyer says her client will plead guilty to three counts of second-degree murder when he appears in a Lethbridge court Monday morning.

She says that as part of the deal, a sentence of life with no chance of parole for 20 years will be recommended.

Vielle, 24, was charged after Kyle Devine, who was 27, Clarissa English, who was 24, and her 18-year-old brother, Dakota, were found stabbed to death on April 28, 2015.

READ MORE: ‘I have to accept the fact that I’m not going to see them today’: Victims’ mother on anniversary of Lethbridge triple murder

Vielle’s trial was to start Monday. The trial was originally set for eight weeks and was supposed to be heard by a judge and jury, but was then changed to a four-week trial with a judge only.

Vielle was arrested nearly two weeks after the bodies were found.

Ian Devine, Kyle’s brother, told Global News the accused and Kyle were friends, and the family didn’t realize he was even a suspect.

Police said at the time that they believed Vielle had spent time with the victims in the hours prior to their deaths and that the fatal attack was targeted.

— More to come…

— With files from Quinn Campbell, Global News