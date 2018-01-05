Triple-murder trial to start in Lethbridge on Monday

It was the first ever triple murder in Lethbridge history and it all unfolded in a small townhouse in West Lethbridge.

On April 28, 2015, the community along McGill Boulevard West woke up to a taped off crime scene and very few answers.

When the news broke, no one was more devastated than Laurie English-Winters, the mother of two of the victims found inside.

“I’m stuck in a position where I have to stand still all the time almost,” said English-Winters. “I can’t even really accept that they are really gone until this trial is over with.”

Her son, 18-year-old Dakota English and her 24-year-old daughter Clarrisa English were found stabbed to death inside their home along with Clarrisa’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kyle Devine.

“I wake up thinking about them and I go to bed thinking of them,” added English-Winters.

For nearly two weeks, family members waited for word of an arrest, but when the news came, they were shocked.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Vielle, a friend to all three victims was charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Ian Devine, Kyle’s brother, said the accused and Kyle were friends, and the family didn’t realize he was even a suspect.

In 2015, after Vielle’s first court appearance, he said they were blindsided.

“We put him [Vielle] on as honorary pallbearer not knowing and I look at that every day and I think, ‘What did we do?’”

The English family believes jealousy may have played a role, and said the accused had multiple altercations with Devine over Clarissa.

He was charged on one occasion for assaulting him with a weapon and uttering threats.

“I want clarity,” said English-Winters.

Both families continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones and said they will be present throughout the trial. The process has created a bond between them during the most heartbreaking chapter of their lives.

“No one else in the world could possibly understand what us as parents are going through. We talk every once in a while and it really helps,” added English-Winters.

Vielle is being represented by defence lawyers Tonii Roulston and Robin McIntyre.

The crown prosecutors for this case are Vaughan Hartigan and Bruce Ainscough.

The trial was originally set for eight weeks and was supposed to be heard by a judge and jury, but it will now go before a judge alone. It’s also now scheduled for four weeks.