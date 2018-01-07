Sports
January 7, 2018 10:07 pm

Canucks losing skid continues after loss to Habs

By The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks Daniel Sedin looks down the ice during first period NHL hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday February 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

A A

MONTREAL – Brendan Gallagher scored in the third period to break a tie as the Montreal Canadiens posted a second straight win with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Karl Alzner, Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal (18-20-4), which was coming off a shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday that snapped a five-game losing run.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver (16-20-5), which was playing a second game in as many nights after opening a seven-game road trip with a shootout loss in Toronto on Saturday.

Montreal outshot the Canucks 45-36.

Vancouver’s next game is in Washington on Tuesday.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brendan Gallagher
canucks canadiens
canucks habs
canucks january 7
canucks montreal
national hockey league scores
Vancouver Canucks
vancouver canucks montreal canadiens

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News