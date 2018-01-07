Canucks losing skid continues after loss to Habs

MONTREAL – Brendan Gallagher scored in the third period to break a tie as the Montreal Canadiens posted a second straight win with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Karl Alzner, Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal (18-20-4), which was coming off a shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday that snapped a five-game losing run.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver (16-20-5), which was playing a second game in as many nights after opening a seven-game road trip with a shootout loss in Toronto on Saturday.

Montreal outshot the Canucks 45-36.

Vancouver’s next game is in Washington on Tuesday.