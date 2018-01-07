Sports
January 7, 2018 7:36 am

Vancouver Canucks fall against the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks fought to the bitter end, losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs after a shootout on Saturday night.

Brock Boeser broke the tension after a scoreless first period, scoring one goal for the Canucks, while Sam Gagner picked up Vancouver’s second goal in the third.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak each scored for Toronto.

After ending 2-2 in regulation and overtime, Tyler Bozak scored the game-winning goal for Toronto.

Vancouver next play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

