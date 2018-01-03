Canucks fall to Ducks on Tuesday night in second-straight loss

The Vancouver Canucks are beginning the new year on a low note after losing to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 5-0.

Former Canuck Ryan Miller returned to make 31 saves to record his second shutout of the season.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists, Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Derek Grant, Adam Henrique and Antoine Vermette each scored a goal as well.

Vancouver’s Anders Nilsson let in four goals on 19 shots, before getting pulled in the third period and replaced by Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom finished with seven saves.

The Canucks will be back on the ice on Saturday when they’re in Toronto.