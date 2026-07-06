Raptors, ‘special guest’ holding news conference

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning with a “special guest.”

General manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster will be joined by the VIP for the “milestone team announcement.”

The Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal to bring two-time NBA Finals MVP back to Toronto, a transaction that should be finalized sometime this week.

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Longtime Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who was part of the 2019 championship team with Leonard, has also reportedly been considering retirement.

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Lowry spent nine of his 20 seasons in the NBA with Toronto, making all six of his all-star game appearances as a member of the Raptors.

The 40-year-old played for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers for the past three seasons but he’s often said he is intent on retiring in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.